The 244th Merseyside derby takes place on Saturday when Liverpool face Everton at Anfield (12.30 BST).

For supporters, the stakes certainly couldn’t be any higher. The city’s bragging rights are up for grabs and families and friends will be divided for a couple of hours when the encounter takes place.

This season, both outfits have different ambitions once again. Liverpool have made a strong start and a win can see them move top of the Premier League table. The chief aim for the Reds is to finish in the top four and return to the Champions League.

Plenty of Evertonians, on the other hands, would be happy to experience a season that involves anything other than a relegation battle. The Toffees have narrowly avoided the drop for the past two years, although manager Sean Dyche has been encouraged by his side’s recent progress having won three of their previous four matches.

Dyche goes in pursuit of his maiden derby win after Everton suffered a 2-0 loss in February. However, all form goes out of the window in this fixture and here’s an early look at the injury news ahead of the meeting.

1 . Curtis Jones - out The Liverpool midfielder must serve the second of a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 2-1 loss to Tottenham. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2 . Conor Bradley - out The Liverpool youngster continues his comeback from a stress fracture to his back. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Andy Robertson - doubt The Liverpool left-back was withdrawn in Scotland’s 2-0 loss to Spain last week with a shoulder issue. He returned to Anfield early to be chekced. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images