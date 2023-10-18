Liverpool vs Everton team news: four players out, seven doubtful and two returns - gallery
Liverpool and Everton injury news ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
The 244th Merseyside derby takes place on Saturday when Liverpool face Everton at Anfield (12.30 BST).
For supporters, the stakes certainly couldn’t be any higher. The city’s bragging rights are up for grabs and families and friends will be divided for a couple of hours when the encounter takes place.
This season, both outfits have different ambitions once again. Liverpool have made a strong start and a win can see them move top of the Premier League table. The chief aim for the Reds is to finish in the top four and return to the Champions League.
Plenty of Evertonians, on the other hands, would be happy to experience a season that involves anything other than a relegation battle. The Toffees have narrowly avoided the drop for the past two years, although manager Sean Dyche has been encouraged by his side’s recent progress having won three of their previous four matches.
Dyche goes in pursuit of his maiden derby win after Everton suffered a 2-0 loss in February. However, all form goes out of the window in this fixture and here’s an early look at the injury news ahead of the meeting.