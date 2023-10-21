Register
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Liverpool vs Everton team news: nine players out and two more doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Everton injury news ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

By Will Rooney
Published 21st Oct 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 07:43 BST

The 243rd Merseyside derby takes place today when Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield (12.30 BST).

It’s the most important fixture of the season to many supporters, with the city’s bragging rights up for grabs. Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table and a win will see them move to the summit. Everton, meanwhile, are 16th but have won three of their previous four games - most recently a 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth.

Ahead of kick-off, here is the latest team news for both teams.

Liverpool vs Everton team news. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Liverpool midfielder must serve the second of a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 2-1 loss to Tottenham.

2. Curtis Jones - out

The Liverpool youngster continues his comeback from a stress fracture to his back.

3. Conor Bradley - out

The teenage midfielder made a return to action following a lengthy adductor problem but he’s recently been issued with a calf issue.

4. Stefan Bajcetic - out

