Liverpool vs Everton team news: nine players out and two more doubtful - gallery
Liverpool and Everton injury news ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
The 243rd Merseyside derby takes place today when Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield (12.30 BST).
It’s the most important fixture of the season to many supporters, with the city’s bragging rights up for grabs. Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League table and a win will see them move to the summit. Everton, meanwhile, are 16th but have won three of their previous four games - most recently a 3-0 triumph over Bournemouth.
Ahead of kick-off, here is the latest team news for both teams.
