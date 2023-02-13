The teams are out for tonight’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Liverpool and Everton face off for the 242nd time in history as they battle it out for the city’s bragging rights.
Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from Liverpool’s humbling 3-0 loss against Wolves last weekend.
Thiago Alcantara is absent with a hip injury. He is replaced by captain Jordan Henderson.
There’s also another change in the engine room, with Naby Keita dropping to the bench and Fabinho coming back into the line-up.
Liverpool have been handed a triple boost as Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk are all back in the squad.
Jota hasn’t played since October because of a calf injury, while Firmino has been sidelined since December with a similar problem.
Van Dijk has been unavailable for the past month with a hamstring issue.
Meanwhile, Everton are without Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He picked up a hamstring issue in the 1-0 defeat of Arsenal last time out.
And Sean Dyche has opted for Ellis Simms to lead the line. The striker makes just a second Premier League start of his career.
That’s the only change the Toffees make from the victory against Arsenal.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Phillips.
Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil, Simms.
Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre