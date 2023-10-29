Ahead of kick-off, here’s the latest team news for both sides.
1. Andy Robertson - out
The left-back has had surgery for his shoulder injury and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out of action for Liverpool. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Image
2. Curtis Jones - out
The midfielder featured against Toulouse in the Europa League but now must serve the third of a three-match Premier League ban. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
3. Thiago Alcantara - out
Not played for Liverpool since April as he comes back from a hip issue. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Stefan Bajcetic - out
The teenage midfielder has a calf injury after making a brief return from an adductor issue. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images