Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesLiverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news: 11 ruled out as two new doubts emerge - gallery

Liverpool and Forest injury news ahead of the Premier League clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Oct 2023, 07:48 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 08:15 GMT

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League today when they host Nottingham Forest at Anfield (14.00 BST).

Ahead of kick-off, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

The left-back has had surgery for his shoulder injury and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out of action for Liverpool.

1. Andy Robertson - out

The left-back has had surgery for his shoulder injury and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out of action for Liverpool. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Image

The midfielder featured against Toulouse in the Europa League but now must serve the third of a three-match Premier League ban.

2. Curtis Jones - out

The midfielder featured against Toulouse in the Europa League but now must serve the third of a three-match Premier League ban. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Not played for Liverpool since April as he comes back from a hip issue.

3. Thiago Alcantara - out

Not played for Liverpool since April as he comes back from a hip issue. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The teenage midfielder has a calf injury after making a brief return from an adductor issue.

4. Stefan Bajcetic - out

The teenage midfielder has a calf injury after making a brief return from an adductor issue. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

