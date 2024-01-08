Liverpool and Fulham injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool aim to get one foot in the Wembley door when they face Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield on Wednesday (20.00 GMT).

The Reds are on the cusp of reaching another final under Jurgen Klopp - and the first for Liverpool 2.0. After a squad summer rebuild, the Reds are ahead of where many expected them to be halfway through the 2023-24 season. They are the Premier League leaders by three points, are into the last 16 of the Europa League and earned a 2-0 win to knock title rivals Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium.

Yet Klopp and his players alike will not already be believing they have their spot at the national stadium booked. Liverpool are acutely aware of the threat that Fulham pose. The two sides met in the Premier League last month, with the Reds earning a thrilling 4-3 victory that required a late comeback. The Cottagers are 13th in the top flight but were triumphant against Arsenal in their last league game and edged past Rotherham United in the FA Cup last weekend.

But a win for Liverpool will see them in the driving seat for the return clash at Craven Cottage in two weeks' time.

Liverpool and Fulham have injury and availability problems heading into the last-four encounter. Here's a look at the early team news for both sides.

2 . Andy Robertson - out The left-back continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery. However, Robertson won't be back until later in the month, at the earliest.

3 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder could return to training this month but remains sidelined for Liverpool.