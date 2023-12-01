Liverpool aim to keep up the pace in the race for the Premier League top four when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Sunday (14.00 GMT). The Reds have a swift turnaround having earned a 4-0 victory over LASK in the Europa League and booked their spot in the next stage of the competition. It's a busy period for Jurgen Klopp's side, although it is a chance to build momentum.