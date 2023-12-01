Liverpool vs Fulham team news: five players out, three doubtful but pair set to return at Anfield - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League clash against Fulham.
Liverpool aim to keep up the pace in the race for the Premier League top four when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Sunday (14.00 GMT). The Reds have a swift turnaround having earned a 4-0 victory over LASK in the Europa League and booked their spot in the next stage of the competition. It's a busy period for Jurgen Klopp's side, although it is a chance to build momentum.
Liverpool earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the league last weekend and confidence will be high in the Anfield camp. They face a Fulham outfit who haven't quite hit the heights of last season yet and are 13th, although earned a 3-2 win over Wolves earlier this week. Ahead of the game, here is an early look at the team news for both clubs.