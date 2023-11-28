Liverpool vs LASK Linz team news: 12 players out and four doubtful for Europa League clash - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the game against LASK at Anfield.
Liverpool aim to book their spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League when they welcome LASK Linz to Anfield on Thursday (20.00 GMT).
The Reds sit top of Group E yet missed out on a chance to secure their passage into the next round last time out. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a shock 2-1 loss against Toulouse in what was a lacklustre performance in the south of France.
The Liverpool boss will want to see an improved display in the European competition. The Reds head into the encounter against the backdrop of a 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City, although changes are expected to be made.
Liverpool's performance against Toulouse may make Klopp think twice about making wholesale switches to his line-up but rotation is likely.
LASK would need a miracle if they are to reach the knockout stage but will want to give a good account of themselves at Anfield. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the injury front for both teams.