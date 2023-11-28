Liverpool injury news ahead of the game against LASK at Anfield.

Liverpool aim to book their spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League when they welcome LASK Linz to Anfield on Thursday (20.00 GMT).

The Reds sit top of Group E yet missed out on a chance to secure their passage into the next round last time out. Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a shock 2-1 loss against Toulouse in what was a lacklustre performance in the south of France.

The Liverpool boss will want to see an improved display in the European competition. The Reds head into the encounter against the backdrop of a 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City, although changes are expected to be made.

Liverpool's performance against Toulouse may make Klopp think twice about making wholesale switches to his line-up but rotation is likely.

LASK would need a miracle if they are to reach the knockout stage but will want to give a good account of themselves at Anfield. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the injury front for both teams.

1 . LINZ, AUSTRIA - SEPTEMBER 21: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Darwin Nunez of Liverpool comes close during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 group stage match between LASK and Liverpool FC on September 21, 2023 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Liverpool vs LASK team news. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Ebrima Darboe - out The on-loan AS Roma midfielder has a knee injury.

3 . Adil Taoui - out The former France youth international has a long-term ACL setback.