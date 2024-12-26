Liverpool team confirmed as Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez decisions made against Leicester City

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 26th Dec 2024, 18:45 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 18:47 GMT
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images2024 Liverpool FC)Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images2024 Liverpool FC)
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images2024 Liverpool FC) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images202
Liverpool team to face Leicester in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool have made two changes for their Boxing Day clash against Leicester City at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez has been selected to spearhead the attack, with Luis Diaz rested from the 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur despite firing a double.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is given a breather having also netted at Spurs. Curtis Jones comes in for the Hungary international in midfield.

In addition, there is a place for Federico Chiesa on the bench. The winger was absent at Tottenham because of illness. Chiesa has made just four appearances since joining Liverpool from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot’s Reds have the chance to move seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table against struggling Leicester. That is after second-placed Chelsea suffered a 2-1 loss against Fulham earlier in the day.

Related topics:Leicester City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice