Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images2024 Liverpool FC) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images202

Liverpool team to face Leicester in the Premier League at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have made two changes for their Boxing Day clash against Leicester City at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez has been selected to spearhead the attack, with Luis Diaz rested from the 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur despite firing a double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is given a breather having also netted at Spurs. Curtis Jones comes in for the Hungary international in midfield.

In addition, there is a place for Federico Chiesa on the bench. The winger was absent at Tottenham because of illness. Chiesa has made just four appearances since joining Liverpool from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot’s Reds have the chance to move seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table against struggling Leicester. That is after second-placed Chelsea suffered a 2-1 loss against Fulham earlier in the day.