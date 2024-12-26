Liverpool team confirmed as Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez decisions made against Leicester City
Liverpool have made two changes for their Boxing Day clash against Leicester City at Anfield.
Darwin Nunez has been selected to spearhead the attack, with Luis Diaz rested from the 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur despite firing a double.
Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is given a breather having also netted at Spurs. Curtis Jones comes in for the Hungary international in midfield.
In addition, there is a place for Federico Chiesa on the bench. The winger was absent at Tottenham because of illness. Chiesa has made just four appearances since joining Liverpool from Juventus in the summer transfer window.
Arne Slot’s Reds have the chance to move seven points clear at the summit of the Premier League table against struggling Leicester. That is after second-placed Chelsea suffered a 2-1 loss against Fulham earlier in the day.
