Liverpool vs Leicester City: five players ruled out and two more doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Leicester City injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup clash at Anfield.

By Will Rooney
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:21 BST

Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield for a third-round tie on Wendesday (19.45 BST).

No club has won the competition more times than the Reds in history. They have got their hands on the silverware a total of nine times - most recently in the 2021-22 season when beating Chelsea on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp will not doubt want another run at claiming the trophy, with his squad looking like they have the capabilities on fighting on several fronts this campaign. Liverpool have started the Premier League season superbly, picking up 16 points from their opening six fixtures - most recently a 3-1 triumph over West Ham United.

But Klopp will by no means be underestimating Leicester. At the formative stage of the season, the Foxes are on track for an immediate return to the top flight at the first time of asking. They sit at the summit of the Championship table. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

1. Conor Bradley - out

2. Kaide Gordon - out

3. Thiago Alcantara - out

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold - major doubt

