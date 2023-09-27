Register
Liverpool vs Leicester City team news - as seven stars ruled out of Carabao Cup clash - gallery

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST

Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield for a third-round tie on Wendesday (19.45 BST).

No club has won the competition more times than the Reds in history. They have got their hands on the silverware a total of nine times - most recently in the 2021-22 season when beating Chelsea on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp will not doubt want another run at claiming the trophy, with his squad looking like they have the capabilities on fighting on several fronts this campaign. Liverpool have started the Premier League season superbly, picking up 16 points from their opening six fixtures - most recently a 3-1 triumph over West Ham United.

But Klopp will by no means be underestimating Leicester. At the formative stage of the season, the Foxes are on track for an immediate return to the top flight at the first time of asking. They sit at the summit of the Championship table. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

The right-back may have featured in this game had he been fit but he’s sidelined until November with a stress fracture in his back.

The 19-year-old made his debut in this competition for Liverpool two seasons ago. He returned from a 19 month absence earlier this season but now has an ankle injury.

The midfielder was not in training last week and hasn’t played since April because of a hip injury.

The Liverpool vice-captain is back in training after missing the past three games but this clash comes too soon.

