Liverpool can take another step towards being crowned Premier League champions when they welcome Luton Town to Anfield on Wednesday (19.30 GMT).

The Reds remain two points clear at the summit of the table after a 4-1 win over Brentford. And Jurgen Klopp's side's title chances were given a boost after Manchester City - who have been champions for the past three years - were held to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

It means that City cannot catch Liverpool if they beat Brentford themselves on Tuesday night - and the Reds can go five points ahead of Arsenal should they get past Luton.

However, Klopp won't be underestimating the Hatters, who have proved plenty of people wrong in their maiden Premier League season. Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw when the two sides met at Kenilworth Road, while Luton were suffered a narrow 2-1 loss against Manchester United last time out.

The Reds have well-documented injury problems, which will be Klopp's biggest concern. And although Liverpool face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, all of the focus will be on Luton.

Ahead of the encounter, here's the early team news for both clubs.

1 . Tom Lockyer - out The Luton captain suffered a cardiac arrest while playing against Bournemouth in December. Lockyer was on punditry duties for the Hatters' loss against Man Utd and is hoping he could play again. Photo: Shaun Botterill

2 . Marvelous Nakamba - out The midfielder has a knee issue and may not play again this term.

3 . Mads Andersen - out The defender hasn't played for almost two months because of a hamstring issue.