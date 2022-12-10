Liverpool vs Lyon live stream and TV details ahead of Dubai Super Cup clash.

Liverpool face Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool play their first match in the Dubai Super Cup against Lyon this weekend.

The Reds jetted off to the United Arab Emirates on Monday and have been undergoing warm-weather training since.

Advertisement

Certainly, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a productive period in the Middle East in a bid to kickstart Liverpool's season once the Premier League campaign restarts.

The Reds sit sixth in the table and seven points outside the Champions League places, although have a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the clash against Lyon, here's all the information needed to know.

Team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool suffered a blow in the build-up to the game as Luis Diaz was forced to leave the training camp.

The winger has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in October. He was back in training but Diaz has sustained a setback.

However, Joel Matip (calf) and Naby Keita (muscle) have been back training. Matip has been out since October while Ketia's not been available since July.

Curtis Jones was spotted running on his own away from his team-mates during one training session. The midfielder has struggled with a tibia issue throughout the campaign and may have to sit the game out.

Advertisement

Diogo Jota (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) are continuing their rehab in Dubai.

Darwin Nunez is still to meet up with the Liverpool squad after Uruguay went out of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Alisson Becker and Fabinho’s Brazil were sent home by Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals, while Virgil van Dijk’s Holland also went out to Argentina on spot-kicks. The trio will be given time off before returning.

Luis Diaz. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Advertisement

When is Liverpool vs Lyon?

Liverpool vs Lyon takes place on Sunday 11 December at the at the Al-Maktoum Stadium. Kick-off is at 2pm in the UK.

Is Liverpool vs Lyon on TV in the UK?

Yes. Anyone who subscribes to LFCTV can watch the game. Coverage starts at 1pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can I stream Liverpool vs Lyon?