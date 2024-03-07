It's a game that the entire football world will have eyes on.

To say Liverpool's showdown against Manchester City is seismic is an understatement. It's an encounter that could well be a Premier League title decider.

Just one point separates the modern-day rivals. The Reds sit at the summit of the table but City are breathing down their necks. To make the game even more intriguing, Arsenal could well be at the top of the table come kick-off should they beat Brentford.

And another sub-plot is that it's set to be the last time Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are pitted against each other, with the former stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Ahead of the fixture, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Joel Matip - out The defender continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - hip The midfielder has played just once for Liverpool this season and has an ongoing hip issue. Thiago may not play again this term.

3 . Diogo Jota - out The forward is set to be absent for at least another month with a knee injury. Photo: Adam Davy