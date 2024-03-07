Liverpool vs Man City team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Liverpool vs Man City team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool vs Man City team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Man City team news: 11 players out and two doubts for Premier League title showdown - gallery

Liverpool and Man City injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 11:19 GMT

It's a game that the entire football world will have eyes on.

To say Liverpool's showdown against Manchester City is seismic is an understatement. It's an encounter that could well be a Premier League title decider.

Just one point separates the modern-day rivals. The Reds sit at the summit of the table but City are breathing down their necks. To make the game even more intriguing, Arsenal could well be at the top of the table come kick-off should they beat Brentford.

And another sub-plot is that it's set to be the last time Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are pitted against each other, with the former stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Ahead of the fixture, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

The defender continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

1. Joel Matip - out

The defender continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

The midfielder has played just once for Liverpool this season and has an ongoing hip issue. Thiago may not play again this term.

2. Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has played just once for Liverpool this season and has an ongoing hip issue. Thiago may not play again this term.

The forward is set to be absent for at least another month with a knee injury.

3. Diogo Jota - out

The forward is set to be absent for at least another month with a knee injury. Photo: Adam Davy

The midfielder was spotted carrying a protective boot into training earlier this week - which is good and bad news.

4. Curtis Jones - out

The midfielder was spotted carrying a protective boot into training earlier this week - which is good and bad news.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsMan City