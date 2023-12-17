Register
Liverpool vs Man Utd team news. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Man Utd early team news: as 16 players ruled out of Premier League clash at Anfield - gallery

By Will Rooney
Published 17th Dec 2023, 09:16 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 09:26 GMT

Liverpool aim to remain at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield today (16.30 GMT).

The Reds prepare for one of their biggest fixtures of the campaign in terms of the fierce rivalry between the two clubs. Yet 10 points separate Jurgen Klopp's side and United, with England's two most successive clubs having contrasting seasons. What's more, the visitors have not beaten Liverpool on their own patch since 2016 - and failed to score at Anfield since 2018.

Ahead of the clash, here's the latest on the injury front for both teams.

The defender suffered a ruptured ACL injury against Fulham and now could miss the rest of the season.

1. Joel Matip - out

The defender suffered a ruptured ACL injury against Fulham and now could miss the rest of the season.

The Liverpool forward has a muscle issue. Jota is back running on the grass but will need time to recover. He was not in team training earlier on Wednesday.

2. Diogo Jota - out

The Liverpool forward has a muscle issue. Jota is back running on the grass but will need time to recover. He was not in team training earlier on Wednesday.

The midfielder suffered a nasty cut against Sheffield United. Klopp admitted that Mac Allister won't be ready to feature against United.

3. Alexis Mac Allister - out

The midfielder suffered a nasty cut against Sheffield United. Klopp admitted that Mac Allister won't be ready to feature against United.

The left-back continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery he underwent last month.

4. Andy Robertson - out

The left-back continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery he underwent last month.

