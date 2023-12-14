Register
Liverpool vs Man Utd team news. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesLiverpool vs Man Utd team news. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Liverpool vs Man Utd team news: 13 players out and four more doubtful for Premier League clash - gallery

Liverpool and Man Utd injury news ahead of the Anfield showdown.

By Will Rooney
Published 14th Dec 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 13:19 GMT

Liverpool face one of their biggest games of the season when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds and their bitter rivals are having contrasting campaigns so far. Jurgen Klopp's side sit at the top of the Premier League table, while they're into the next stage of the Europa League and have a Carabao Cup quarter-final approaching.

United, on the other hand, sit 10 points behind Liverpool in sixth. They've also meekly exited the Champions League after taking just four points from six games and finishing bottom of their group, having lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich earlier this week. As a result, pressure has piled on head coach Erik ten Hag.

Still, Jurgen Klopp will not be taking anything for granted. He will want an improved performance for Liverpool after they were forced to battle from behind to deliver a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. The Reds were also not at their best in a 2-0 triumph over Sheffield United. And while Liverpool earned a famous 7-0 victory over United in the fixture last season, supporters are all too aware that form can go completely out of the window.

Both outfits have injury issues heading into the game. As things stand, here's a look at the current situation for both Liverpool and United.

The defender suffered a ruptured ACL injury against Fulham and now could miss the rest of the season.

1. Joel Matip - out

The Liverpool forward has a muscle issue. Jota is back running on the grass but will need time to recover. He was not in team training earlier on Wednesday.

2. Diogo Jota - out

The midfielder suffered a nasty cut against Sheffield United. Klopp admitted that Mac Allister won't be ready to feature against United.

3. Alexis Mac Allister - doubt

The left-back continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery he underwent last month.

4. Andy Robertson - out

