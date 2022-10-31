Liverpool and Napoli team news ahead of the Champions League Group A clash at Anfield.

Liverpool play their Champions League Group A fixture tomorrow when they welcome Napoli to Anfield.

There’s not a lot on the line, with both sides already qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.

Napoli are likely to finish top of the group but the Reds can do so if they better the 4-1 defeat they suffered at the Diego Armando Maradona Staidum in September.

And having struggled to build momentum in the Premier League this season, having suffered a 2-1 loss to Leeds United last weekend, Liverpool will be determined to clinch a positive result.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested he won’t make wholesale changes to his starting line-up, while the Reds have six players unavailable.

Liverpool will once again be without Joel Matip, who is still troubled with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) are long-term absentees.

Despite training yesterday, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain must sit out the game having not been registered in the Reds' Champions League squad for the group stage.

Naby Keita was also missing and also is ineligible. Jordan Henderson wasn't spotted but took part in a gym session instead.

And Klopp has confirmed Ibrahima Konate is in contention to start having recently recovered from a muscle problem. There is a possibility Calvin Ramsay could make his debut, although Klopp has admitted the summer signing from Aberdeen will not start.

Napoli, on the other hand are set to be without goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and centre-back Amir Rrahmani (both muscle).

The Serie A outfit also may not risk Victor Osimhen, who plundered a hat-trick in a 4-0 victory over Sassuolo at the weekend. The striker has struggled with injury this season.

