Liverpool aim to begin 2024 with a victory when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on New Year's Day (20.00 GMT).

At the halfway stage of the Premier League season, the Reds are ahead of where plenty of supporters expected - and are in the title race. Liverpool have lost just one top-flight game so far and trail Arsenal by a point as things stand.

There will be little margin for error if Jurgen Klopp's side are to sustain their challenge to be crowned champions and he'll be wary of the challenge Newcastle will pose. The Magpies may be in insipid form, losing back-to-back games against relegation-threatened Luton Town and Nottingham Forest respectively, but they showed their quality last campaign when qualifying for the Champions League at Liverpool's expense.

Both sides have had injury problems throughout the campaign - and still do. Ahead of the encounter, here's a look at the early team news.

1 . Kostas Tsimikas - out The left-back has a broken collarbone suffered against Arsenal and will be sidelined for a significant period.

2 . Joel Matip - out The defender suffered a ruptured ACL injury against Fulham earlier this month. Matip has had surgery and may not play again this season.

3 . Andy Robertson - out The left-back continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery but won't be back until later in the month, at the earliest.