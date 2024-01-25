Liverpool turn their attention to another knockout competition when they welcome Norwich City to Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (14.30 GMT).

The Reds are enjoying a 2023-24 season that hardly anyone could have predicted after conducting a significant squad overhaul in the summer. Jurgen Klopp's side sit top of the Premier League table by five points and belief is growing that they can win the title.

And supporters also have a Wembley trip to look forward to after Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final. The Reds earned a 3-2 aggregate victory over Fulham in the last four to set up an encounter against Chelsea next month.

Optimism is in abundance and there will be Kopites who're dreaming of Klopp's troops winning both domestic cups like they did two years ago. Liverpool's tie in the FA Cup is favourable enough although Norwich won't be underestimated.

The Canaries have had a mixed campaign so far in the Championship and sit ninth. But David Wagner's side have picked up of late and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at automatic promotion-chasing Leeds United.

Ahead of the clash, here's an early look at the injury news for both sides.

1 . Kostas Tsimikas - out The left-back has a broken collarbone suffered against Arsenal last month. The Greece international is making good progress, although is still a couple of weeks away from returning to training.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder hasn't played for the best part of nine months because of a hip issue and won't be back training until next month, at the earliest.

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out Liverpool are being cautious with the 19-year-old's recovery. He is suffering from growing pains and no risks are being taken.