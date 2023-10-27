Register
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesLiverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news: 10 players out and three doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST

Liverpool have a quick turnaround to action when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds will be in confident mood heading into the clash and aim for a third successive victory in all competitions. Jurgen Klopp’s side routed Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League while they claimed the Merseyside bragging rights with a 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.

But Jurgen Klopp will be aware that Forest, who have not lost their previous three games, will pose Liverpool problems throughout the encounter. Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

The left-back has had surgery for his shoulder injury and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out of action for Liverpool.

1. Andy Robertson - out

The left-back has had surgery for his shoulder injury and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out of action for Liverpool. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Image

The midfielder featured against Toulouse in the Europa League but now must serve the third of a three-match Premier League ban.

2. Curtis Jones - out

The midfielder featured against Toulouse in the Europa League but now must serve the third of a three-match Premier League ban. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Not played for Liverpool since April as he comes back from a hip issue.

3. Thiago Alcantara - hip

Not played for Liverpool since April as he comes back from a hip issue. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The teenage midfielder has a calf injury after making a brief return from an adductor issue.

4. Stefan Bajcetic - out

The teenage midfielder has a calf injury after making a brief return from an adductor issue. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
