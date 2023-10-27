Liverpool have a quick turnaround to action when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds will be in confident mood heading into the clash and aim for a third successive victory in all competitions. Jurgen Klopp’s side routed Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League while they claimed the Merseyside bragging rights with a 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.

But Jurgen Klopp will be aware that Forest, who have not lost their previous three games, will pose Liverpool problems throughout the encounter. Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Andy Robertson - out The left-back has had surgery for his shoulder injury and it’s unclear how long he’ll be out of action for Liverpool. Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Image

2 . Curtis Jones - out The midfielder featured against Toulouse in the Europa League but now must serve the third of a three-match Premier League ban. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Thiago Alcantara - hip Not played for Liverpool since April as he comes back from a hip issue. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images