Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news: 10 players out and three doubtful - gallery
Liverpool and Nottingham Forest injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.
Liverpool have a quick turnaround to action when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (14.00 BST).
The Reds will be in confident mood heading into the clash and aim for a third successive victory in all competitions. Jurgen Klopp’s side routed Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League while they claimed the Merseyside bragging rights with a 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.
But Jurgen Klopp will be aware that Forest, who have not lost their previous three games, will pose Liverpool problems throughout the encounter. Ahead of the game, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.