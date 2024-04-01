Liverpool vs Sheffield United team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Liverpool vs Sheffield United team news. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool vs Sheffield United injury news as 15 players out and two more doubtful - gallery

Liverpool team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Sheffield United.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 20:04 BST

Liverpool have the chance to inch closer to being crowned Premier League champions when they welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday (19.30 BST).

The Reds are outright leaders of the top flight after the weekend's results. Jurgen Klopp's side did their part as they fought it out to earn a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

And later in the afternoon, Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless stalemate - the perfect result for Liverpool.

Indeed, Liverpool's fate rests in their own hands. They head into their clash against basement side Sheffield United as firm favourites, but Klopp won't allow his troops to be complacent. The Blades are rooted to the bottom of the table and threw away a two-goal lead to to draw 3-3 against Fulham last Saturday.

But the Reds were made to work for their 2-0 triumph at Bramall Lane in December and United have plenty to play for.

Ahead of the encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

The midfielder remains sidelined having played just once this season because of an ongoing hip issue.

1. Thiago Alcantara - out

The midfielder remains sidelined having played just once this season because of an ongoing hip issue.

The centre-back may not play again this season after rupturing his ACL in December.

2. Joel Matip - out

The centre-back may not play again this season after rupturing his ACL in December.

The teenage is due to be back in training with the under-21s this week but will need time to build fitness.

3. Stefan Bajcetic - out

The teenage is due to be back in training with the under-21s this week but will need time to build fitness.

The 18-year-old winger continues to battle back from knee surgery he had in December.

4. Ben Doak - out

The 18-year-old winger continues to battle back from knee surgery he had in December.

