Liverpool have the chance to inch closer to being crowned Premier League champions when they welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday (19.30 BST).

The Reds are outright leaders of the top flight after the weekend's results. Jurgen Klopp's side did their part as they fought it out to earn a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

And later in the afternoon, Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless stalemate - the perfect result for Liverpool.

Indeed, Liverpool's fate rests in their own hands. They head into their clash against basement side Sheffield United as firm favourites, but Klopp won't allow his troops to be complacent. The Blades are rooted to the bottom of the table and threw away a two-goal lead to to draw 3-3 against Fulham last Saturday.

But the Reds were made to work for their 2-0 triumph at Bramall Lane in December and United have plenty to play for.

Ahead of the encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder remains sidelined having played just once this season because of an ongoing hip issue.

2 . Joel Matip - out The centre-back may not play again this season after rupturing his ACL in December.

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out The teenage is due to be back in training with the under-21s this week but will need time to build fitness.

4 . Ben Doak - out The 18-year-old winger continues to battle back from knee surgery he had in December.