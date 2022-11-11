Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will entertain Southampton at Anfield in their last Premier League match before the winter break due to the World Cup in Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are coming off the back of a penalty shootout triumph over Derby County in the Carabao Cup midweek. As well as UEFA Champions League and Premier League wins over Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Anfield outfit progressed to the knockout stages of the European competition, where they will face Real Madrid. Liverpool also currently occupy eighth place in the Premier League table and with a win on the weekend could climb as high as sixth.

Southampton are the Liverpudlian’s opponents this weekend and they have proven to have quite a disappointing and inconsistent start to the season, which led to the sacking of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on Tuesday (November 8). The Saints are in the relegation zone in 18th place and lost 4-1 at home to Newcastle last Saturday.

It has since been confirmed that there will be a fresh face in the away dugout at Anfield on Saturday. Nathan Jones, who had a mightily impressive two spells at Luton Town, signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Southampton to become the team’s new first-team manager.

Will Liverpool go into the World Cup winter break on a high with a victory this weekend, or could they bear the brunt of Southampton’s new manager bounce? Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or keep up with the action.

Liverpool vs Southampton kick off time

Liverpool vs Southampton is scheduled to take place at Anfield Stadium on Saturday (November 12). It will kick off at 3pm in the afternoon.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton on TV, live stream, radio and highlights

Sadly for Liverpool fans who will be hoping to catch their side’s last Premier League game before the World Cup break against Southampton live, the fixture has not been selected for television coverage. As a result, it will not be live streamed.

Even though you can not watch the game live, this does not mean you can not follow the action. Liverpool offer fans the opportunity to register to listen to live audio match commentary through the official Liverpool FC website. You also have the opportunity to follow each of Liverpool ’s and Southampton ’s Twitter accounts to receive minute-by-minute updates of the game. It will also be available to listen to on local Merseyside and Hampshire radio stations.

