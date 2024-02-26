Liverpool's quest for a four-trophy haul continues when they face Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round at Anfield on Wednesday (20.00 GMT).

The Reds will be buoyant after claiming the Carabao Cup following a dramatic 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley. Virgil van Dijk's header in the 28th minute of extra-time meant that Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour ahead of his departure in the summer got off to the perfect start.

Yet their chances of going all the way on four fronts has been made markedly more difficult. Injuries are mounting and they seriously threaten Liverpool’s ambitions. And with a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on the horizon, followed by a clash against Sparta Prague in the last-16, there is plenty for Klopp to weigh up when it comes to selecting his line-up.

Southampton will know they’ll not have a better chance to cause an upset. The Saints are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League but have hit a wobble of late following a 23-match unbeaten run and lost 2-1 to strugglers Millwall last weekend.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

1 . Stefan Bajcetic - out The midfielder has played only twice this season. He’s been troubled by growing pains and has not been risked.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - Out The Spain international has a muscle problem, having made his return from a nine-month hip problem earlier this month.

3 . Joel Matip - out The defender continues his recovery from ACL surgery he had in December.