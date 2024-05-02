Liverpool aim to bring the curtain down on Jurgen Klopp’s time as manager on a high when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds’ campaign has swiftly unravelled in recent weeks. Having harboured hopes of a quadruple at one stage, only the Carabao Cup has been added to the Anfield trophy cabinet. Liverpool crashed out of the Europa League while they have dropped out of the Premier League title race.

A 2-2 draw at West Ham last weekend saw the Reds lose further ground on Manchester City and Arsenal. But with just three games remaining of Klopp’s managerial reign before his exit, supporters will be desperate that he goes out on a winning note.

Liverpool prepare to face a Tottenham side that are chasing Champions League qualification - and won the reverse fixture in north London last September. The Reds; suffered a 2-1 loss having controversially had Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as well as a legitimate Luis Diaz goal being ruled out.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

1 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder has made just one five-minute cameo all season because of a hip injury.

2 . Joel Matip - out The defender continues his rehab from an ACL injury.

3 . Diogo Jota - out The striker suffered an issue after netting in a 3-1 win at Fulham. Jota isn't expected back for at least another week.