Liverpool vs Union SG team news: eight players out but key star to return - gallery
Liverpool and Royal Union Saint-Gilloise team and injury news.
Liverpool are back in action this evening when they welcome Royal Union Saint-Gilloise to Anfield in the Europa League (20.00 BST).
The Reds are aiming for successive Group E victories, having earned a 3-1 win against Austrain side LASK last month. Jurgen Klopp is likely to make some changes to his side against the Belgian outfit, while he has a few injury problems.
Ahead of a maiden meeting between the two sides, here is the latest on the selection front.
1 / 4