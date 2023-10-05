Register
By Will Rooney
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST

Liverpool are back in action this evening when they welcome Royal Union Saint-Gilloise to Anfield in the Europa League (20.00 BST).

The Reds are aiming for successive Group E victories, having earned a 3-1 win against Austrain side LASK last month. Jurgen Klopp is likely to make some changes to his side against the Belgian outfit, while he has a few injury problems.

Ahead of a maiden meeting between the two sides, here is the latest on the selection front.

The midfielder was absent for Union’s previous game but is named in their squad.

1. Alessio Castro-Montes - return

The midfielder was absent for Union’s previous game but is named in their squad. Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder was also not involved in Union’s win against Charleroi but is back involved.

2. Loic Lapoussin - return

The midfielder was also not involved in Union’s win against Charleroi but is back involved. Photo: AURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

The striker scored seven goals for Union this season. He has missed the previous four matches but returns to the squad. A big boost.

3. Dennis Eckert - return

The striker scored seven goals for Union this season. He has missed the previous four matches but returns to the squad. A big boost. Photo: BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

The defender has not been included in Union’s Europa League squad but has travelled.

4. Guillaume Francois - out

The defender has not been included in Union’s Europa League squad but has travelled. Photo: CLAESSEN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

