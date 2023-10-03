Liverpool are back in action on Thursday evening when they face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League at Anfield (20.00 BST).

The Reds head into the encounter against the backdrop of their maiden loss of the 2023-24 season. Jurgen Klopp’s side fell to a 2-1 reverse at Tottenham Hotspur, although the game was shrouded in VAR controversy while they ended the game with nine men.

Yet Liverpool will have still taken plenty of positives from defeat, with the performance further evidence that a Premier League top-four challenge will be mounted, having missed out on Champions League qualification last season.

It’s Europe’s second-tier competition that the Reds compete in this term but the Reds will be determined to go all the way. They made a straightforward start to their Group E campaign with a 3-1 win over LASK last month. Now they prepare for a first meeting in history against a Union side who are top of the Belgium league following a 3-1 win over Charleroi.

Ahead of the game, here’s the current injury situation for both sides.

1 . Alessio Castro-Montes - doubt The midfielder was absent for Union’s previous game with an injury. Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Loic Lapoussin - doubt The midfielder was also not involved in Union’s win against Charleroi. Photo: AURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Dennis Eckert - out The striker scored five goals in as many goals for Union this season but has missed the previous four matches. Photo: BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images