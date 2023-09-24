Register
Liverpool vs West Ham United team news: two players ruled out and three doubts

Liverpool early team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against West Ham.

By Will Rooney
Published 24th Sep 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 09:07 BST

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they welcome West Ham to Anfield today (14.00 BST).

The Reds opened their Europa League account with a 3-1 win over LASK earlier this week. Now they aim to rack up a sixth straight win against the Hammers. Ahead of kick-off, here’s a look at the injury news for both sides.

The Liverpool right-back was rated as 50/50 to feature against West Ham earlier this week. He won’t be risked if not ready.

1. Trent Alexander-Arnold - doubt

Came off against LASK with cramp but he should be OK.

2. Ryan Gravenberch - minor doubt

Still unavailable after having hip surgery in April.

3. Thiago Alcantara - out

Remains sidelined until November with a stress fracture on his back.

4. Conor Bradley - out

