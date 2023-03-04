Jurgen Klopp is known to extend his love for the players to their families with invitations to come along on training camps to boost morale in the past

Liverpool fans are used to seeing the partners of football stars on the pitch with players given the chance to parade around with their families at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be a big supporter of his players' off-the-field relationships and is known to invite them out on training camps.

In 2016 whilst in Tenerife he said: "You should see, it’s a brilliant atmosphere. They have breakfast together, lunch together and then they have time off.

"Monday night we had dinner together, yesterday they could go out with their girlfriends, wives and the kids and have dinner for their own. It’s really nice to see all this big Liverpool FC family, all the girls behind us but [also] the children of these guys.

"It’s great. I think it’s training, that’s why we are here. But of course it brings us all a little bit more together and [to] understand more who we are working with. I like it, it’s the first time that I did it but it’s for sure not the last time."

Below we look at 10 Liverpool stars and their families.

1 . Diogo Jota & Rute Cardoso Diogo Jota and Rute Cardoso are childhood sweethearts and had their youngster in February 2020. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Fabinho & Rebecca Tavares Fabinho and Rebecca Tavares welcomed the birth of their first baby boy in December. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Andrew Robertson & Rachel Roberts Andrew Robertson’s wife Rachel Roberts is also a Scot and a University of Glasgow graduate. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is of course with Little Mix mega star Perrie Edwards, the two met via a BT Sport interview. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales