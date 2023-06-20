Liverpool have been linked with four midfielders who will all compete in the European under-21s Championship.

As maiden summer signings go, there was scarcely a Kopite who could have grumbled.

The importance of the current window has been known for months. Amid a lacklustre season, which saw Liverpool suffer sobering losses to the likes of Wolves, Brighton and Nottingham Forest and resulted in just a fifth place finish, recruitment will be key. Adding quality to the current squad is a necessity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So even a week before the transfer window was open for business, the Reds announced their first piece of business. Alexis Mac Allister joined from Brighton for a price of £35 million. Plenty have concurred that fee looks a bargain for a World Cup-winning midfielder who had scored 10 Premier League goals in 2022-23.

Yet Jurgen Klopp's work is far from complete. At least another addition is required in the engine room - preferably before Liverpool return for pre-season on 8 July. The names that have been linked to Anfield underline that the groundwork has been put in. The Reds have their list of targets and all fit the profile that meets owners Fenway Sports Group's policy of signing players who are on an upward curve.

Nice's Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga all fit that criteria. The quartet are among some of the most exciting fledgling talents in Europe and are on Liverpool's wish list. Indeed, they'll get a chance to shine when the European Under-21s Championships begin in earnest tomorrow. All four will be playing in the tournament and there's no doubt that Reds supporters will keep a close eye on their performances in Romania and Georgia.

Thuram and Kone represent France, Gravenberch will feature for Holland and Veiga will aim to help Spain deliver glory. Each of the respective nations are expected to challenge for the silverware.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And with the final not taking place until 8 July, that could well mean that Liverpool might have to be patient if Thuram, Kone, Gravenberch or Veiga go far in the tournament.

While Klopp will hanker for deals to be done as swiftly as possible, he'll also be aware that full respect to the players and their respective nations must be observed. Each country will want everyone involved fully focus on delivering success rather than becoming distracted over possible.

Liverpool have completed deals in the past while players have been on international duty. In 2015, former chief executive Ian Ayre jetted to Chile while the Copa America was ongoing to sign Roberto Firmino. And in January 2022, Luis Diaz was away with Colombia when he was purchased from Porto for £37 million.