Former Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is wanted by the Saudi Pro League, reports suggest.

Ward left the Reds at the end of last season, having spent just a year in the key backroom role. He succeeded much-vaunted Michael Edwards in the summer of 2022 and helped recruit Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to Anfield, while he played a big role to prise Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Ward has been out of work since and the Daily Mail suggests that Saudi side Al-Ittihad covet his services. The club purchased Fabinho for £40 million from Liverpool, while they had a bid of up to £150 million rejected for Mo Salah.