Liverpool 'weighing up' new appointment in 2024 as Saudi Arabia target former Reds chief
Liverpool appointed Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director after Julian Ward's exit.
Former Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward is wanted by the Saudi Pro League, reports suggest.
Ward left the Reds at the end of last season, having spent just a year in the key backroom role. He succeeded much-vaunted Michael Edwards in the summer of 2022 and helped recruit Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to Anfield, while he played a big role to prise Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.
Ward has been out of work since and the Daily Mail suggests that Saudi side Al-Ittihad covet his services. The club purchased Fabinho for £40 million from Liverpool, while they had a bid of up to £150 million rejected for Mo Salah.
Ward was replaced by Jorg Schmadtke in the summer. The German signed a short-term deal at Anfield and it is reported that Liverpool are 'weighing up another appointment for the new year'.