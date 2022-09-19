All of the latest transfer news and rumours involving Liverpool.

Liverpool head into the international break knowing that their start to the season has left a lot to be desired.

Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit eighth in the table, with nine points from their first six matches, and just two wins to their name so far this term.

The Reds are already nine points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, and will be fully aware that improvement is needed in the coming weeks and months to help them close that gap.

With that in mind, here are Monday’s Liverpool-related transfer rumours...

Liverpool eye Luiz as Arthur replacement

Liverpool are “absolutely not convinced” on summer signing Arthur Melo, and are said to be considering Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a January replacement.

According to TuttoJuve, the Reds will look to snap up the Brazilian after his compatriot has failed to make the desired impression or impact at Anfield since signing from Juventus on deadline day.

Luiz has entered the final year of his contract at Villa Park, and was heavily linked with a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

But Liverpool are also ready to take up an interest in the 24-year-old, and could face competition from Juventus, who Luiz himself is said to “like”.

Reds keen on Valverde

Another potential midfield target for Jurgen Klopp’s side is Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.

Last week, Italian outlet AS reported that Liverpool were willing to pay £87.8 million to lure the Uruguayan international to Merseyside.

Fichajes have now reiterated that claim, as well as suggesting that the Champions League winners “already know” of the Reds’ interest in the South American - and that they will “try again” to sign him next summer.