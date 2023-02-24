LiverpoolWorld takes a look back at the numerous wonder-kids from Liverpool’s academy over the years.

Liverpool’s academy has been responsible for a whole host of talented players over the years, with some breaking into the first-team and remaining there whilst others move on.

“There’s a scouser in our team...” echoes around Anfield on a weekly basis as the Merseyside faithful serenade Trent Alexander-Arnold who came through the academy system at Liverpool from age six and eventually solidifed his place in the first-team.

He’s since gone onto win major honours that include the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. He’s just one example of a young star who found his home in the first-team, but not every young prospect has been so lucky.

For every local star, there’s a long list of players who just couldn’t make the jump at an early age, but then went onto play all across Europe and beyond.

We’ve looked back at a host of hot prospects to bring you a list of Liverpool wonderkids who made it, and some who didn’t.

Robbie Fowler Developing through the youth system, Fowler burst onto the senior scene by scoring five in a league cup second leg match against Fulham. After that, he became a goal-scoring revelation from a young age and netted 183 times for the Reds across two spells that brought five major trophies. Also, he still holds the record for most goals scored by a Liverpool player in Premier League history with 128, but Mohamed Salah has just drawn level and could overtake Fowler this weekend.

Rhian Brewster A talented young striker, Brewster was signed from Chelsea aged 14 and spent a few years developing in Liverpool's youth set-up. In 2018 he signed a five-year deal and was highly thought of and even managed to score goals in pre-season under Klopp. Despite a successful spell at Swansea, Sheffield United offered a fee around £23m, which was a fee that was too good to turn down and he left for Yorkshire.

Steven Gerrard Simply one of Liverpool's greatest ever players, Gerrard is Liverpool through-and-through and broke into the first-team as a 18-year-old after coming through the youth system. He never looked back. 504 appearances, 120 goals and seven major honours tells it's own story.

Jordan Ibe Another talented young winger, Ibe was signed as a 16-year-old from Wycombe Wanderers. He only managed one goal in 41 appearances in two years before he was sent out on loan for two years, before Bournemouth came in and signed him for a club record fee (at the time) of £15m.