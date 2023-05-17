Register
Liverpool XI for XI: The best eleven players from 2013 to 2023 - gallery

A trend sweeping Twitter sees fans picking a starting XI using one player from each season since 2013. We had a go for Liverpool.

By George Priestman
Published 17th May 2023, 11:36 BST

Liverpool have enjoyed a hugely successful period under Jurgen Klopp and s ince 2018, The Reds have won every trophy available to them, both domestically and abroad.

Prior to that, they suffered a heartbreaking title run-in under Brendan Rodgers during the 2013/14 season and then lost their way before Klopp arrived in 2015.

But across those years the side has still featured a whole host of top players, including the likes of Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

In line with a trend currently circulating on social media, we’ve decided to reveal our best Liverpool XI using only one player from each season across the last 11 years.

The shot-stopper has been in incredible form this season and will most likely win POTY for his efforts. He simply had to be included here.

1. GK - Alisson Becker (2023)

Photo: Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s standout performers last season, his creativity and chance creation is an integral reason as to why the Reds have been so successful under Klopp.

2. RB - Alexander-Arnold (2022)

Photo: Getty Images

A key part of Klopp’s early tenure, every fan will remember his incredible moment against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League and there was a time where he was Liverpool’s best centre-back.

3. CB - Dejan Lovern (2016)

Photo: Getty Images

The Dutch defender was insatiable during his first full season at the club as Liverpool won the Champions League and totalled 97 points in the league. Van Dijk won the player of the season for his efforts and announced himself as the best centre-back in the world at the time.

4. CB - Virgil Van Dijk (2019)

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

