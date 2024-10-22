Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool signed the winger from Chelsea in the summer.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool summer signing Rio Ngumoha has been called-up to the England under-17 squad.

The winger moved to Anfield from Chelsea in the summer. He was held in high regard at Stamford Bridge, making his debut for the under-21s when he was still aged 16 and turned down a new contract in London to join the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ngumoha has made five appearances for Liverpool’s youth teams so far. Two of his outings have arrived in the UEFA Youth League, with the under-19s earning a 0-0 draw against AC Milan and a 2-1 triumph over Bologna.

Barry Lewtas’ youngsters prepare to face RB Leipzig on Wednesday afternoon before Arne Slot’s side face their German counterparts in the Champions League. However, Ngumoha will not be available after linking up with England under-17s. They travel to Malta to play three European Championship qualifiers against Malta (Thursday 24 October), Latvia (Sunday 27 October) and Sweden (Wednesday 30 October).

Ngumoha will also be absent for Liverpool under-18s’ clash against Sunderland on Saturday, while the under-21s face Everton in the mini-Merseyside derby on the same afternoon at the AXA Training Centre. The under-21s then play Hertha Berlin in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday 30 October.

Liverpool under-18s head coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson said on Ngumoha last month: “Rio has not been working with us an awful lot, to be fair, as he has been training with the under-21s and we are still building him into the programme. He is a great kid, his attitude has been fantastic. He is obviously a talented boy and we are really fortunate to have him in and around the group on these matchdays.”