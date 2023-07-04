The Reds have spent £95m in the summer window so far.

Liverpool have began their summer strongly by securing the acquisitions of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai for combined total of around £95m.

Those two midfield additions are an important step for Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool, as they seek to rebuild and evolve their setup after the departure of five players already this summer.

A new-look midfield with an emphasis on strong, technical and young players has been the focus and it will remain so as the club are still linked with the likes of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

This summer is shaping up to be one of the club’s biggest-spending windows across recent times and with the signing of Szoboszlai completed for £60m, we’ve decided to collate the club’s most expensive signings ever, which includes the signing of the Hungarian. All figures include potential add-ons agreed as part of the fee. Take a look...

1 . Darwin Nunez - £85.36m Signed from Benfica in the summer of 2022, Nunez became the club’s record deal after a 32-goal season. He’s scored 15 in 42 to date and faces competition with Cody Gakpo for the number one striker role.

2 . Virgil Van Dijk - £75m Worth every penny, Van Dijk has won every trophy possible and made 222 appearances so far. He’s also scored 19 times and provided 12 assists in a deal that could have not gone much better.

3 . Alisson Becker - £65m A big-money signing in 2018, Alisson Becker has gone onto become one of the world’s best keepers at Liverpool whilst winning every trophy available. He’s played 231 times across the last five years and also netted a brilliant headed goal against West Brom.

4 . Dominik Szoboszlai - £60.1m Liverpool’s second summer signing of 2023 so far, Szoboszlai’s release clause was paid in full by the Reds making him their fourth highest ever signing.