Liverpool’s 10 most expensive signings assessed following major Dominik Szoboszlai deal - gallery
The Reds have spent £95m in the summer window so far.
Liverpool have began their summer strongly by securing the acquisitions of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai for combined total of around £95m.
Those two midfield additions are an important step for Jurgen Klopp, and Liverpool, as they seek to rebuild and evolve their setup after the departure of five players already this summer.
A new-look midfield with an emphasis on strong, technical and young players has been the focus and it will remain so as the club are still linked with the likes of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Nice’s Khephren Thuram.
This summer is shaping up to be one of the club’s biggest-spending windows across recent times and with the signing of Szoboszlai completed for £60m, we’ve decided to collate the club’s most expensive signings ever, which includes the signing of the Hungarian. All figures include potential add-ons agreed as part of the fee. Take a look...