Liverpool's 11 worst January signings including £35m flop - gallery

1 . 11. Takumi Minamino

In terms of the rest of the list, Minamino is far from a flop. Especially considering Liverpool made a profit on his sale to Monaco. Currently, he is tearing it up in Ligue 1 but he failed to break past being a bit-part player at Liverpool despite starring at RB Salzburg prior to joining. Harsh to call him a flop, but he failed to really set the world alight. Photo: Andrew Powell