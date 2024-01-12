Liverpool's 11 worst January signings including £35m flop - gallery
With the January window in full swing, we've decided to look back at the worst signings Liverpool have made in the mid-season window.
Liverpool's January business over recent years has been fairly special, as they've been able to secure players who have become key players, and successes.
The likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk have all arrived in the mid-season window and have been great additions, but it hasn't always gone that way. In fact, there have been plenty of misfires that have left the Reds feeling rather blue.
Over the years we've seen Liverpool register some poor January signings and since there isn't a lot of activity expected in the current window, we've decided to look back at the 11 worst January signings the club has made, how many of these do you remember?