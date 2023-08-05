Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Liverpool’s 2023/24 Premier League finish predicted by Football Manager 2023 — gallery

Football Manager 2023 predicts where Liverpool will finish in the 2023/24 Premier League table.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST

Liverpool narrowly missed out on securing Champions League football last season after an inconsistent run of results in the Premier League. This time round, Jurgen Klopp and his Reds will be hoping to improve on their recent form, especially as they prepare to deploy new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool will enter the season with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the captain and vice-captain, following the departure of Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Fabinho has also left for pastures new and the Reds are looking to plug the gaps left in their midfield. However, there is still time before the transfer window closes for them to get some new signings through the door.

So how will the Reds perform in the upcoming 2023/24 season? The ever-popular Football Manager has predicted how the campaign will go for Liverpool and where they’ll finish in the table, compared to the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and others.

The 2023/24 Premier League table as predicted by Football Manager 2023.

1. GettyImages-1414592437.jpg

The 2023/24 Premier League table as predicted by Football Manager 2023.

Points: 25

2. Relegated: Luton Town

Points: 25 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Points: 28

3. Relegated: Sheffield United

Points: 28 Photo: Getty Images

Points: 33

4. Relegated: Nottingham Forest

Points: 33 Photo: Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Premier LeagueJurgen KloppFootball Manager