Liverpool narrowly missed out on securing Champions League football last season after an inconsistent run of results in the Premier League. This time round, Jurgen Klopp and his Reds will be hoping to improve on their recent form, especially as they prepare to deploy new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool will enter the season with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the captain and vice-captain, following the departure of Jordan Henderson and James Milner. Fabinho has also left for pastures new and the Reds are looking to plug the gaps left in their midfield. However, there is still time before the transfer window closes for them to get some new signings through the door.

So how will the Reds perform in the upcoming 2023/24 season? The ever-popular Football Manager has predicted how the campaign will go for Liverpool and where they’ll finish in the table, compared to the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and others.

1 . GettyImages-1414592437.jpg The 2023/24 Premier League table as predicted by Football Manager 2023.

2 . Relegated: Luton Town Points: 25 Photo: Eddie Keogh

3 . Relegated: Sheffield United Points: 28 Photo: Getty Images

4 . Relegated: Nottingham Forest Points: 33 Photo: Getty Images