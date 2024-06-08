Liverpool's 30-man squad for 24/25 PL campaign under Arne Slot after 10 released

By Jamie Kemble
Published 8th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 12:12 BST

A look at the Liverpool squad Arne Slot will have to call upon next season as things stand after the retained list was confirmed.

Liverpool will already be preparing for next season amid big changes at the club with the departure of Jurgen Klopp. Arne Slot is now preparing to lead his new team into what will inevitably be another competitive Premier League campaign.

Slot will no doubt want to put his stamp on his squad, and new signings are a certainty heading into the summer transfer window, but in the meantime, Liverpool have confirmed the release of 10 players in all, including Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Adam Lewis, Melkamu Frauendorf and Mateusz Musialowski, while academy players Nathan Giblin, Francis Gyimah, Luke Hewitson, Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington have also been released. Here we have rounded up Liverpool’s current squad for next season as things stand.

1. Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

(Pending new contract being accepted)

2. Goalkeeper - Adrian

(Pending new contract being accepted)

3. Goalkeeper - Caoimhin Kelleher

4. Goalkeeper - Marcelo Pitaluga

