Their late winner against Newcastle marked a brilliant comeback, but how does that rank to other incredible Liverpool moments under Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool’s dramatic comeback victory over Newcastle United was a brilliant moment for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they recorded their second win of the season.

Led by Darwin Nunez, the Uruguayan stuck twice after coming on as a substitute to shock St James’ Park and give Liverpool a stunning win.

Down to 10 men for the majority of the game, it looked unlikely that they would be able to salvage anything from the game against a rampant Newcastle side.

However, Klopp’s side displayed an incredible level of fight and desire to pull through and it’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen a late winner during his tenure at Anfield.

It stands as one of Liverpool’s best late wins under Klopp in the Premier League and LiverpoolWorld has decided to rank the best 10 comeback wins in the league during the German’s time at the club.

1 . 14th - Roberto Firmino vs Tottenham - 2020/21 Firmino rose highest in the final minutes to earn his side a key victory thanks to this brilliant header. Those points were vital to their Champions League qualification that season.

2 . 13th - Ragnar Klavan vs Burnley - 2017/18 Klavan became the first Estonian to score in the Premier League and his late header earned a late 2-1 victory over Burnley which turned out to be an all-important three points at the end of the season.

3 . 12th - Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Aston Villa - 2020/21 This Alexander-Arnold strike from distance earned them a vital three points and ended a run of six consecutive defeats at Anfield.