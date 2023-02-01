Liverpool made just one signing in Cody Gapko in the January transfer window.

Liverpool have a big second half of the season. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The January transfer window is now closed - and it proved fairly quite for Liverpool.

The Reds made just one signing, which was announced before the month even started.

Cody Gakpo was recruited from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million. The forward has made five appearances so far for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And despite widespread calls for Liverpool to sign a midfielder before yesterday’s 11pm deadline, Klopp opted against it.

There were no substantial departures from Anfield and now Klopp can continue planning for the second half of the season.

It’s been an underwhelming campaign so far for Kopites. The Reds languish ninth in the Premier League table and face a stiff battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They’re also out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, with the Champions League the only trophy they can win - and have been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16.

Liverpool’s season has been impacted by injuries and Klopp will be desperate to get his full squad available.

