Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo.

The forward has completed his move to the Reds from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million.

Gakpo’s switch to Anfield came as a surprise and the switch came at breakneak speed. Certainly, the Holland international - who scored three goals in five games at the World Cup - bolsters Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

On Gakpo’s arrival, Klopp said: “There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience. He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better. Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

Gakpo helps ease Liverpool’s attacking problems, with Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) both injured for prolonged periods.

But when everyone is fit, the debate will be who the Reds’ best team is. Here’s our verdict.

Cody Gakpo has signed for Liverpool.

GK - Alisson Becker Firmly Liverpool's No.1 stopper. Arguably been player of the season.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Not hit the heights he's capable of consistently this term but still remains one of the world's best in his position.

CB - Ibrahima Konate The defender has made only four appearances this season due to injury - but his performances at the World Cup for France showed how good he is.