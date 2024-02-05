Liverpool's January window was extremely quiet, with no incomings and only a handful of loans for younger players to negotiate.
Despite injuries to key players, especially at left-back, which nearly threatened a move into the market, Liverpool stuck to utilising their young academy talent which has saved them from spending millions of pounds - an outcome that will certainly please the owners, Fenway Sports Group.
This has led to the emergence of Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah as genuine first-team players who can make an impact now. We've decided to compile our pick for the best Liverpool starting eleven and bench following the January window.