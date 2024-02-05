Register
Despite not signing any first-team players, their lack of signings in certain areas has allowed youngsters such as Conor Bradley to come into the first team. It has changed the feel of the side and it could even push Alexander-Arnold into midfield, so time across the window and decisions made did have an effect on the side.Despite not signing any first-team players, their lack of signings in certain areas has allowed youngsters such as Conor Bradley to come into the first team. It has changed the feel of the side and it could even push Alexander-Arnold into midfield, so time across the window and decisions made did have an effect on the side.
Liverpool's best starting XI and bench now January transfer window is closed - gallery

Premier League news: Liverpool have a brilliant squad but experienced a very quiet January transfer window.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 5th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 19:18 GMT

Liverpool's January window was extremely quiet, with no incomings and only a handful of loans for younger players to negotiate.

Despite injuries to key players, especially at left-back, which nearly threatened a move into the market, Liverpool stuck to utilising their young academy talent which has saved them from spending millions of pounds - an outcome that will certainly please the owners, Fenway Sports Group.

This has led to the emergence of Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah as genuine first-team players who can make an impact now. We've decided to compile our pick for the best Liverpool starting eleven and bench following the January window.

He may have made a howler against Arsenal but he remains one of the very best around.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

He has been brilliant since getting his chance in the first team. Defensively sound and exciting going forward, he has breathed new life into Liverpool's already brilliant season.

2. RB - Conor Bradley

Van Dijk has been brilliant this season and despite a nervy last few games, he remains one of the best around.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Despite a rare off day against Arsenal, Konate is brilliant next to Van Dijk and the pair form a formidable duo.

4. CB - Ibrahim Konate

