Liverpool's January window was extremely quiet, with no incomings and only a handful of loans for younger players to negotiate.

Despite injuries to key players, especially at left-back, which nearly threatened a move into the market, Liverpool stuck to utilising their young academy talent which has saved them from spending millions of pounds - an outcome that will certainly please the owners, Fenway Sports Group.

This has led to the emergence of Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah as genuine first-team players who can make an impact now. We've decided to compile our pick for the best Liverpool starting eleven and bench following the January window.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker He may have made a howler against Arsenal but he remains one of the very best around.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley He has been brilliant since getting his chance in the first team. Defensively sound and exciting going forward, he has breathed new life into Liverpool's already brilliant season. Photo: Peter Byrne

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Van Dijk has been brilliant this season and despite a nervy last few games, he remains one of the best around.

4 . CB - Ibrahim Konate Despite a rare off day against Arsenal, Konate is brilliant next to Van Dijk and the pair form a formidable duo.