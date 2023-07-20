Liverpool’s best wins over Manchester United during Premier League era - gallery

The Reds have enjoyed plenty of special wins over the years against their biggest rivals.

Liverpool and Manchester United: both teams’ names are etched into football history and both are the two biggest and most famous clubs from this country.

Over the years, we’ve seen the two giants face off time and time again but whilst Liverpool had major success across the 1970’s and 1980’s, they had to contend with a Premier League dominance from Sir Alex Ferguson’s United which started in 1993.

Jurgen Klopp helped deliver their first and only Premier League title in 2020 whilst United haven’t triumphed in England since Ferguson’s final season in charge during the 2012/13 season. Since then, it’s 10 years, and counting, for the Reds Devils, who can only boast two second-place finishes at best since their last title victory.

Klopp has helped to transform Liverpool’s fortunes during that time, reaching three Champions League finals, winning every trophy available to him (except the Europa League) whilst also boasting a strong record of seven wins, seven draws and four lossess against their rivals.

Everyone will point towards the incredible 7-0 victory at Anfield during last season as one of the most incredible games between the two sides, but where does that victory rank in Liverpool’s best ever wins over United?

LiverpoolWorldtakes a trip down memory lane.

1 . Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United 5th March 2023 - Braces from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Roberto Firmino shocked the footballing world as United conceded six in the second half in what was their biggest win over their rivals.

2 . Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool 24th October 2021 - Goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and a Mohamed Salah hat-trick shocked Old Trafford in a brilliant away victory.

3 . Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool 14th March 2009 - The Reds earned a huge win at Old Trafford despite going a goal down. Fernando Torres traumatised Nemanja Vidic for the opening goal, before they went onto a 4-1 victory after a Steven Gerrard penalty, a brilliant Fabio Aurelio penalty and a fine chip from Andrea Dossena.

4 . Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United 19th April 2022 - United faced Liverpool at Anfield in the midst of a strong run of form at the end of the season as they pushed for the Quadruple. Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz swept aside a hapless United side.