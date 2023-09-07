Watch more videos on Shots!

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt has claimed that Liverpool were indeed interested in signing midfielder Andre Trindade in the summer transfer window.

The Reds sounded out a move for the 22-year-old after the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. However, Fluminense were reluctant to allow Andre to depart midway through the Brazlian season - especially as they eye Copa Libertadores glory, having moved into the semi-finals of the competition.

There have been suggestions that Jurgen Klopp’s side could reignite their interest in the January transfer window for Andre. Speaking to ESPN, via O Globo, Bittencourt revealed that Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan made contact with Fluminense. And Flue have not ruled out selling the one-cap Brazil international in the coming months.

Bittencourt said: “There is an agreement between us, with the player and representative, that he would stay until the end of the year and they comply fully and with the utmost tranquillity,” explained the executive.

“What they have done is the work as a representative of the athlete that is: all the polling that arrives they communicate to Fluminense.