The Premier League have issued a statement amid the Queen’s funeral taking place on Monday 19 September.

Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday has been postponed.

Due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral taking place in London the following day (Monday 19 September), policing issues in the capital means the game has been called off.

The Reds will have to rearrange their game at Stamford Bridge for later in the season.

Manchester United vs Leeds has also been postponed.

And as a result, Everton’s match against West Ham United at Goodison Park will now be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Kick-off has been pushed back by 15 minutes until 14.15 BST.

A Premier League statement said: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three games postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

“In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

“Games postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match versus Leeds United.