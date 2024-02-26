Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley appears to have had the last laugh over Chelsea star Ben Chilwell after a flash moment during the Carabao Cup final. The Reds emerged victorious at Wembley Stadium, but the silverware did not return to Merseyside without a struggle.

Jurgen Klopp's youthful side had to battle deep into extra time before Virgil van Dijk rose with less than two minutes remaining in the prolonged period to secure the win, heading home. The game itself was one filled with controversy and physical battles, with both teams taking a physical and passionate approach to the clash.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

And one moment saw both Liverpool youngster Bradley and Chelsea skipper Chilwell receive a yellow card after a scuffle near the sideline. After a tussle for the ball, the two players collapsed into a heap on the floor, something Chilwell wasn't too thrilled about. The England full-back and Bradley pushed and shoved on the floor before climbing back to their feet and continuing their mini battle.

Chilwell looked to be the more aggressive of the pair, with Bradley responding by standing his ground. Both players were given a yellow card for the incident and told to calm down by referee Chris Kavanagh, and the battle between the two sides continued.

But the battle was not forgotten, at least not on Bradley's part, with the breakout youngster taking to Instagram after the game to post a few pictures in celebration of Liverpool's success. Though, the lead image in the mini album was one of him facing up to Chilwell in a shrugging motion, as you can see above.