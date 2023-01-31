Ibrahima Konate has suffered a hamstring injury and it could impact Liverpool’s January transfer deadline day plays.

It's not the news Liverpool fans were wishing for on transfer deadline day. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

Kopites had hoped that, against everything Jurgen Klopp has been saying, a new midfielder would be announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, instead, supporters have learnt that Ibrahima Konate has suffered a hamstring injury. The centre-back now faces up to three weeks on the treatment table and could miss games against Wolves, Everton, Newcastle United and possibly even Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

Talk about a hammer blow. After helping France reach the World Cup final in Qatar, Konate's been in imperious form. While results have continued to stutter and the Reds have been unable to mount any sort of challenge to finish in the Premier League top four, Konate's performances have been one of the few positives.

And with Virgil van Dijk still absent for the next couple of weeks with his own hamstring issue, Liverpool prepare for life with who many will concur as Jurgen Klopp's best centre-back pairing.

The planning to cope with the duo's unavailability begins in earnest. And with tonight's transfer window slamming shut at 23.00 GMT tonight, things might have just taken an unexpected twist for Liverpool.

In truth, Nat Phillips' future could look very different. The centre-back has again been on the periphery of things this season and limited to just five appearances so far.

It was this time last year when the centre-back was granted a departure to play more regular minutes which he craved. Phillips joined Bournemouth on loan and his spell would culminate in promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After that successful stint on the south coast, it was expected that Phillips would leave Anfield on a permanent departure in the summer window. West Ham, Southampton and a return to Bournemouth were all mooted as possible destinations

Yet injuries to Konate and Joel Matip in August meant that Phillips had to stay at Anfield to provide cover. It was harsh on the 25-year-old but Liverpool couldn't leave themselves short at the back. He would have understood.

And just as the former Bolton defender may have finally been preparing for an exit this month, with Klopp not ruling out the prospect when asked last week, Phillips finds himself in a similar situation. A switch to Galatasaray had been suggested but that has likely been put paid to with Konate and van Dijk absent.

Phillips is now only one of three fit senior centre-backs along with Matip and Joe Gomez. Rhys Williams has been brought back from his loan spell at Blackpool and Klopp may have been happy with the youngster to serve as fifth-choice. Yet the surprise blow to Konate has likely changed Liverpool's tack.

In truth, there is a whiff of 2021 in the air, although Liverpool did have a real defensive crisis back then. Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip had all been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and the Reds' form was nosediving.

Late in the window, Klopp used the transfer market to help improve the precarious situation. Ozan Kabak was recruited on loan from Schalke, while Ben Davies was signed from Preston North End.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both failed to make a marked impact, however. Kabak made 13 appearances in total, with Davies not featuring once. On occasions, Jordan Henderson was preferred to play in central defence along with Fabinho. Ironically, it was Phillips and Williams who became Liverpool's preferred centre-back partnership towards the end of the season. Champions League qualification would be miraculously secured with the two rookies shoring up the rearguard.

Still, if the right player became available, perhaps Klopp would be willing to sanction another loan move to provide cover for the second half of the season.

After all, Matip has already had two separate spells injured this campaign and missed a total of 12 games. Another setback for the 31-year-old in the next game or two would mean the Reds have a dearth of options.