Jurgen Klopp's side have a 15.9% chance of finishing first and a 49.4% chance of finishing third.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Fulham was a much-needed victory that saw them spring back into life - and one star’s influence was key in doing so.

Goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota were vital to pull ahead from 1-1 in their away win at Craven Cottage but the most eye-catching effort came from Trent Alexander-Arnold who reminded everyone just exactly what he brings to this side. A beautiful free-kick originally opened the scoring in the 32nd minute and that was the sixth of his Premier League career to date - just one behind Steven Gerrard (7) and two behind Jamie Redknapp (8).

Jurgen Klopp hailed his right-back after the game for his performance, saying “It was a great goal from Trent and we needed it. Nobody is like Trent in the way he plays the game and for a long time today Trent was exceptional, so it’s super-helpful to have him back.” The 25-year-old has recently returned from a spell of 14 games out of the side and his re-emergence at this crucial point in the season could be just what is needed to help them push for the title. Plus, due to Conor Bradley’s injury, his return is extremely timely.

His latest strike also means that he’s reached 73 goal involvements since the 2017/18 season which is at least 10 more than any other defender - with Andy Robertson sitting second with 63. The next players after that are Marcos Alonso and Lucas Digne (both on 30) and it represents a clear leader. Furthermore, not only is he the leader in goal involvements, he also leads the way with several other key figures for defenders such as most passes into opp. box, most chances created, most big chances created, most assists and most goals from outside the box.