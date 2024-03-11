3 . Manchester United (A) - 7th April

Klopp will head to Old Trafford for one last time and will be eager to produce what could be a crucial win. United have shown plenty of frailties in midfield and it could be a way for dominate when the two great rivals meet. Ten Hag's side have been very inconsistent, so it is difficult to predict but with a week between games, a full strength side should get the win. Prediction: 2-1 Liverpool.