Liverpool title race: The race for the Premier League title is on, but who will Liverpool have to play before the end of the season?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the weekend saw two giants clash at Anfield as the title race remained locked in a three-way battle.

A penalty from Alexis Mac Allister cancelled out an early John Stones strike to ensure the gap at the top remained just one point with Arsenal and Liverpool both joint-top with 64 points. Difficult away days await Liverpool in the league and their commitments in the FA Cup and Europa League will no doubt play it's part. However, the end is in sight, and fans will treat every game like a cup final as their side hunt down a title.

With just 10 games to go, we've predicted what the outcome could be of each game as we head into the final chapter of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Roberto De Zerbi, a manager who has been linked with Klopp's job, will arrive with his talented but, equally, inconsistent side after the international break. Brighton earned a 3-3 draw last season at Anfield but are a far weaker outfit this time around. Prediction: 3-1 Liverpool.

1. Brighton (H) - 31st March

Roberto De Zerbi, a manager who has been linked with Klopp's job, will arrive with his talented but, equally, inconsistent side after the international break. Brighton earned a 3-3 draw last season at Anfield but are a far weaker outfit this time around. Prediction: 3-1 Liverpool.

Sheffield United have struggled massively this season and don't stand much of a chance of upsetting the substantial odds at Anfield. Klopp could rotate and still ride to a comfortable victory. Prediction: 3-0 Liverpool.

2. Sheffield United (H) - 4th April

Sheffield United have struggled massively this season and don't stand much of a chance of upsetting the substantial odds at Anfield. Klopp could rotate and still ride to a comfortable victory. Prediction: 3-0 Liverpool.

Klopp will head to Old Trafford for one last time and will be eager to produce what could be a crucial win. United have shown plenty of frailties in midfield and it could be a way for dominate when the two great rivals meet. Ten Hag's side have been very inconsistent, so it is difficult to predict but with a week between games, a full strength side should get the win. Prediction: 2-1 Liverpool.

3. Manchester United (A) - 7th April

Klopp will head to Old Trafford for one last time and will be eager to produce what could be a crucial win. United have shown plenty of frailties in midfield and it could be a way for dominate when the two great rivals meet. Ten Hag's side have been very inconsistent, so it is difficult to predict but with a week between games, a full strength side should get the win. Prediction: 2-1 Liverpool.

With Palace boasting a new manager and system, it's unclear what threat will await Liverpool with Oliver Glasner's side. But, a full strength side should have enough. Prediction: 3-1 Liverpool.

4. Crystal Palace (H) - 14th April

With Palace boasting a new manager and system, it's unclear what threat will await Liverpool with Oliver Glasner's side. But, a full strength side should have enough. Prediction: 3-1 Liverpool.

