Liverpool’s five-year net spend compared to Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and rivals - gallery

A look at Liverpool’s five-year net spend and how it compares to their Premier League rivals.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st Apr 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Liverpool have spent their fair share over the last five years amid a period of success.

The Reds may have struggled this season, but they came into this term on the back of a superb run, winning all there is to win in recent seasons. Jurgen Klopp’s men are now trying to return to the top amid an unusual season, and they will likely have to spend to complete their mission, but how has Liverpool’s spending over the last five years compared to their rivals?

Here we take a look at each of the Premier League teams’ spending and incomings over the last five years to see how Liverpool’s balance compares.

Five-year net spend - £21.5million in profit

1. Brighton

Five-year net spend - £3.8m in profit

Five-year net spend - £3.8m in profit

2. Bournemouth

Five-year net spend - £3.8m in profit

Five-year net spend - £25.6m

3. Brentford

Five-year net spend - £25.6m

Five-year net spend - £45m

4. Leicester City

Five-year net spend - £45m

Page 1 of 5
