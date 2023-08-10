Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements with the Premier League campaign just around the corner

Liverpool are just days away from the start of their Premier League campaign as they head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea for their opening game of the 2023-24 campaign.

It has been a summer of change at Anfield with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister arriving at the club while Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Naby Keita and James Milner have departed.

The Reds have seen three bids rejected for Southampton’s Roméo Lavia as they seek to get replacements through the door for the 2023-24 season.

With Liverpool pocketing around £52m from the sales of Fabinho and Henderson to clubs in Saudi Arabia, that money is likely to be part of a reinvestment into replacements.

As the search goes on, we have looked at how Liverpool’s net spend from the last five years compares to their Premier League rivals. Using data from Transfermarkt and including any deals done so far this window, here’s where Liverpool rank...

1 . Man United Five-year net spend: €-729.45m

2 . Arsenal Five-year net spend: €-675.85m

3 . Tottenham Hotspur Five-year net spend: €-565.63m

4 . Chelsea Five-year net spend: €-543.61m